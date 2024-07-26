Blast (BLAST) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $73.78 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last week, Blast has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Blast has a market capitalization of $279.33 million and $73.78 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blast Token Profile

Blast launched on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,231,583,093 tokens. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en.

Blast Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 18,220,807,850.74201 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.0154722 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $80,688,022.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

