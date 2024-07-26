Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 30th total of 541,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 34.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue Star Foods Price Performance

BSFC opened at $1.98 on Friday. Blue Star Foods has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15.

Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a negative return on equity of 344.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter.

Blue Star Foods Company Profile

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized crab meats and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Oceanica, Pacifika, Crab & Go, Lubkin's Coastal Pride, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, TOBC, and Little Cedar Farms brands.

