BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE BMTX opened at $2.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.22. BM Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.91.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

