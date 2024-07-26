BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Given New $3.50 Price Target at Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Northland Securities from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BMTX
BM Technologies Trading Down 6.7 %
BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. BM Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that BM Technologies will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in BM Technologies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,626 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.44% of BM Technologies worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BM Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.