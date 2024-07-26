BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,673 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,170,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 113,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,401,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,538,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 71.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $105.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.65. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $871.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

