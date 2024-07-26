Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,494.00 to $3,497.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4,700.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,400.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,056.31.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $41.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,700.99. The company had a trading volume of 219,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,887.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,683.44. The firm has a market cap of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.55 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,437.25, for a total transaction of $75,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $649,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 999 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,187 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.