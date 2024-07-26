Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.26. 10,900,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,285,901. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

