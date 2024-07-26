Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI) vs. OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -28.36% OMNIQ -39.09% N/A -63.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brand Engagement Network and OMNIQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brand Engagement Network presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 125.56%. OMNIQ has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,400.18%. Given OMNIQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Brand Engagement Network.

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.7% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and OMNIQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -$6.88 million N/A N/A OMNIQ $81.19 million 0.03 -$29.43 million ($3.24) -0.06

Brand Engagement Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Risk and Volatility

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMNIQ has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brand Engagement Network beats OMNIQ on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence-based solutions in the United States. The company provides artificial intelligence technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It offers solutions which includes hardware, software, communications, and automated management services; technical service and support; distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags; and provides printing solutions, credit card terminals, automatic kiosks, and point-of-care units, as well as packaged and configurable software, and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, the company offers suite of configurable packaged software solutions comprises order entry, an access to real-time information and up-to-date data to facilitates and streamline job function; intelligent order entry, a link in getting remote orders from the field to corporate; warehouse, a collection of applications for portable devices that extend the existing system out to the warehouse floor and dock doors; proof of delivery which offers proof-of-delivery capabilities; Quest Total solutions as a service, mobile-services offering that includes hardware, software, and wireless data in a bundled subscription; and media and label business that provides data collection from ongoing and repeatable purchasing business. It sells its products to government agencies and Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, and transportation and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

