Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.910-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brandywine Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.91-0.96 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 350,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $868.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.58.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

