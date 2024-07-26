Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Announces Earnings Results

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.48. 147,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

