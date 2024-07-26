BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BSIG opened at $25.80 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $974.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 438.16% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. Analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 78,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,048,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 587,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

