BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.44

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 10304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a market cap of $974.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.45.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.32 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

