Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target at $19.50

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORIC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ORIC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.14.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.