Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $3.99

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.99.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on REAL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:REAL opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.12. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.90.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $143.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
