Brokerages Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $4.65

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on UGP shares. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,696 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

