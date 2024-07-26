Brokers Offer Predictions for HBT Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $755.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter worth $6,497,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Eric E. Burwell acquired 6,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, with a total value of $113,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $278,359.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

