Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives $38.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

BIP has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 253,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.8% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 79,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 1,220,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after buying an additional 98,269 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 573,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,745,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 52.9% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 148,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 51,378 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIP opened at $30.93 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.68). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 522.58%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

