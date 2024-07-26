Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,223,000 after buying an additional 203,105 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,718,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,347,000 after acquiring an additional 392,250 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,236,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,360,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,663,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.17. The stock had a trading volume of 960,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

