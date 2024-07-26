BT Group (LON:BT.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $151.20

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 151.20 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 140.30 ($1.81), with a volume of 27230000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139.75 ($1.81).

BT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.06.

Insider Transactions at BT Group

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85), for a total value of £893,774.31 ($1,155,941.94). In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 625,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £893,774.31 ($1,155,941.94). Also, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 53,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 133 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £70,849.10 ($91,631.01). 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

