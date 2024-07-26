Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,056 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,996. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.83. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.