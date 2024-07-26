Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 2,678 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,094,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,325 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 487.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,354,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,143 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 589.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after acquiring an additional 749,207 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,995,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,990,000 after acquiring an additional 676,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 919.7% during the 1st quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 547,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,486,000 after acquiring an additional 493,551 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.35. 887,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.91. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

