Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC Sells 443 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTIP. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,886,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,688,000 after buying an additional 1,287,819 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after buying an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,195,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,483,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,936,000 after buying an additional 558,514 shares during the period.

VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.32. 703,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,764. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.92. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

