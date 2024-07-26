Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of BUKS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.93. 104,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.61. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $0.95.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services.

