Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.79, with a volume of 53622 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $588.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Camden National during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Camden National by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Camden National by 89.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

