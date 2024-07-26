CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Dover were worth $19,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Dover by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after acquiring an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $186.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.46 and a 200 day moving average of $172.25. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $192.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.60%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.75.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

