CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Buys 5,949 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.13% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $157,956.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RHP stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.74. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

