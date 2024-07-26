CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Cuts Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,115,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,301,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Finally, Rockport Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock worth $365,651. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.42. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.