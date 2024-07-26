CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $10.24 Million Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,488 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.11% of AppFolio worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APPF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $38,458,000. Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,434,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,359.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,417,000 after buying an additional 145,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AppFolio by 344.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,276,000 after buying an additional 120,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,636,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

APPF opened at $259.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.16 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.29 and a 12-month high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.72 and a 200-day moving average of $230.34.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AppFolio from $260.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,810,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $531,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,444 shares of company stock valued at $31,124,559. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

