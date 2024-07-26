CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $21.93 Million Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,367 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $21,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:PFG opened at $84.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.21 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

