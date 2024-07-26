CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $23.64 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.12% of Cboe Global Markets worth $23,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $187.06 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $1,720,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

