CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $24.47 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total transaction of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,818,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total value of $5,294,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $789.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $802.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.76 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

