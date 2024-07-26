CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Has $25.47 Million Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,703 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.15% of GoDaddy worth $25,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $72,221.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $72,221.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,947.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,071 shares of company stock worth $6,875,606 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.99 and its 200-day moving average is $125.32. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

