CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,772 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.09% of DocuSign worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in DocuSign by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.2% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,503.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $1,866,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,149,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

