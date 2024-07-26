CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 1,380 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $11,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $33,730.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $33,730.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVY stock opened at $209.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.77. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $165.21 and a fifty-two week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

AVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.96.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

