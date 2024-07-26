CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Purchases 5,537 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $22,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,181,000 after purchasing an additional 405,114 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,983,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,311,000 after acquiring an additional 147,826 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $175,667,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $97.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

