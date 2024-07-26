CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned 0.13% of Americold Realty Trust worth $9,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

