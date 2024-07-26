CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Raises Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Macerich were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Macerich during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Macerich

In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Macerich news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,431,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $74,921.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $317,748.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 163,365 shares of company stock worth $2,358,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Macerich Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.51.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

