CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,292 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $27,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

CHTR stock opened at $315.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.22. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $13.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.80.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

