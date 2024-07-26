CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lessened its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned about 0.05% of Rollins worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,136,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 240,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Rollins Trading Down 6.4 %

ROL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.87.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.93% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $566,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rollins news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

