CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Reduces Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co owned approximately 0.12% of Skyworks Solutions worth $21,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. TD Cowen lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average of $102.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $54,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

