CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Sells 33,126 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,126 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

