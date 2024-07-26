CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co Trims Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co reduced its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,166 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $28,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Snowflake by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 295,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 105,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Snowflake by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.31.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total transaction of $1,029,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,712,995.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,460 shares of company stock worth $66,963,450. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.61 and its 200 day moving average is $165.55. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.60 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

