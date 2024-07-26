Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to Hold at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$179.29.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 2.0 %

CNR opened at C$156.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$166.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$170.77. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$99.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.72. The company had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.