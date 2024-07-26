Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$23.00 at Raymond James

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canfor from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.83.

Get Canfor alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CFP

Canfor Stock Up 4.4 %

TSE CFP opened at C$15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.18. Canfor has a one year low of C$13.41 and a one year high of C$22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.66.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.38 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.