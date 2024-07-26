Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.54

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 22567 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCBG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital City Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $603.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Capital City Bank Group by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

