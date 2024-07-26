Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Position Boosted by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 13,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

CGCP traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 664,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,635. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $23.39.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

