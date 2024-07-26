Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. 595,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,094. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.66. The company has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

