Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS.

NYSE COF traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $148.73. 465,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

