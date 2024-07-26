Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.27. 1,174,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $838.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFFN

Insider Buying and Selling at Capitol Federal Financial

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.