Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.75, but opened at $6.15. Capitol Federal Financial shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 118,090 shares traded.

The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CFFN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

