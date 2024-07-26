CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.32

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.17, with a volume of 106610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTRE shares. Wedbush started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 223.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,119,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 27,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,915 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Stories

